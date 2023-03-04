Local band Brookes’ debut EP casts light on band’s journey

KUCHING (March 4): Local band Brookes have just released their debut EP, ‘Modern Antics’, comprising six tracks that highlight both their sound as a whole, and also the individuality of each member.

According to lead singer Ezmir Sadriq Suhardi, 25, the album represents the mix of tunes and rhythms contributed by each of them.

“It represents our blend of indie, pop and the occasional funk music.

“Also, we want the EP to take the listeners on a journey through the band’s musical influences and personal experiences.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time and we are so excited to finally be able to share it with the world,” he said during a press conference on the launch of ‘Modern Antics’ at HAUS KCH in City Square here last night.

Formed in late 2020, the band comprises Ezmir, Denzel Martin Gustaf, 26 (lead guitarist), Nur Asri ‘Tenchi’ Bujang, 25 (bassist), and Mohd Azib ‘Jibby’ Junih, 25 (drummer).

“It was still MCO (Movement Control Order) period when the idea to set up a band came about. So Denzel and Jibby, being my varsity mates, got on board.

“Then this guy (pointing at Tenchi), I’ve known him since secondary school (Kolej Abdillah), so he’s in too.

“At first, it was about filling our time, but as time went by, we got to know each other’s flavour and with MCO restrictions being gradually lifted, we got to perform in many gigs.

“We have started this, so naturally, we feel that we need to continue on,” said Ezmir, who just graduated from Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus.

Produced by AOK Records involving arrangements by Farouk Kamil and Louis Ling, the tracks on ‘Modern Antics’ are ‘Signals’, ‘Swell’, ‘Familiar’, ‘Clown’ and ‘S.O.S.’, as well as an acoustic version of ‘S.O.S.’.

The band is on Facebook at http://facebook.com/brookesmyband/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/brookesband/.

Their maiden EP is now available for streaming via Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon.

The launch event also featured guest performances by Steff Fleur, DRT, Viceroyz and nth.