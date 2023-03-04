MetMalaysia: Continuous rain in S’wak until tomorrow, danger-level in Pahang, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR (March 4): Danger-level continous very heavy rain has been forecast in Pahang and Johor until tomorrow (March 5).

According to a warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) at 9.50pm, the affected areas are Rompin in Pahang; and Segamat, Kluang and Mersing in Johor.

Continuous heavy rain is also expected to occur until tomorrow in Pekan, Pahang and some areas in Johor, including Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru, as well as some areas in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman dan Betong (Pusa and Betong).

Alert-level continuous rain is forecast to occur until tomorrow in three areas in Pahang, namely Maran, Kuantan and Bera, as well as in several districts in Sarawak, namely Betong (Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit) and Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu). – Bernama