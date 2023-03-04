Minos: 100 days too early to judge Anwar’s leadership

KUCHING (March 4): Tenuous political issues do not seem to go away in the first 100 days of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister, despite him trying very hard to be on top of things, said Datuk Peter Minos.

Speaking as a political analyst, Minos said the recent public survey which claimed 70 per cent of Malays in the Peninsula are not siding with the unity government, is not a sweet music to Anwar if indeed true.

He also said some others observe the ongoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into alleged misuse of funds involving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders as a ‘political thing’ like hitting opponents in the guise of the anti-corruption crusade.

“We would not know for sure (what is actually going on).

“The opposition Bersatu and PAS do not like it and may do a retaliation and political squabbles once more. Additionally, the national economy may be aggravated as a result,” he said today when commenting on the 100 days of Unity Government under Anwar.

Minos also expressed hope that the promises Anwar made to Sabah and Sarawak regarding Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) would be fully kept.

He noted that Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof is still working things out on the matter.

“A promise made openly and publicly cannot be broken. Integrity is at stake here,” he added.

According to Minos, Anwar had promised to return Sarawak and Sabah powers under MA63 within a month after being appointed to lead the country.

He said other promises were, among others, to help the poor and reduce the rising cost of living, and get rid of corruption and abuse of power.

“Prices of food and essentials keep on rising. It is not easy to control or lower them as we rely heavily on imports. Anwar has been trying to help out in many ways but life for the low income groups and the poor has not improved. Some say it is getting worse.

“The Malaysian economy is still not moving much or fast, being open and dependent on external factors. And quite beyond our control. It is tough on the unity government,” said Minos.

He also said Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah, had to resign as senior financial and economic advisor to the Prime Minister after receiving heavy public criticism.

“That was a mistake but it was immediately corrected and the nepotism issue died down. Anwar did the right thing in the circumstances.

“Some looked with disfavour on why the Prime Minister is also the Finance Minister as it was not a very wise thing to do. But it is too early to tell or judge now. Give him time to prove himself,” added Minos.

He was also confident that ordinary Malaysians do not want any more serious political problems and troubles in the nation, and they want the Unity Government under Anwar to run smoothly and in peace.

“From the end of the last 15th General Election and the formation of the Unity Government, the mood has been on bringing back unity and stability to the nation, and cutting the political squabbles, unite the people and get the national economy up and running,” he said.