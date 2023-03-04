MYAirline connects Kota Kinabalu – Tawau

KUCHING (March 4) : MYAirline is set to launch a new route connecting Kota Kinabalu and Tawau from April 18, 2023 onwards.

This new route is MYAirline’s first to connect two Malaysian cities other than Kuala Lumpur.

According to a statement, MYAirline will commence once-daily flights from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau with all-in fares from as low as RM39. These low fares are available for booking on MYAirline’s website and mobile application from March 2 to 5, 2023.

“We are pleased to announce that MYAirline is launching our first route connecting two Malaysian cities other than Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu and Tawau,” said MYAirline chief executive officer Rayner Teo.

“This new route not only connects two vibrant cities in Sabah, but also supports the local economy by increasing accessibility for locals and tourists alike. As such, we want to welcome everyone on board and invite them to explore the beauty of Sabah by experiencing MYAirline where we value customer service, and the safety of our passengers.”

MYAirline will also increase its frequency from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau as well as Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu from April 18 and 22, 2023 respectively, resulting in two flights per day for Tawau and four flights a day for Kota Kinabalu.

This connectivity within Sabah gives a chance for passengers to discover more of what the state has to offer. This includes exploring the natural beauty of its scenic islands, local dishes with freshly caught seafood, handmade crafts and many adventure getaways. It further strengthens the ties between the largest economic generators in the state by offering faster and reliable connections to travel on.

In celebration of this additional frequency, MYAirline has also announced an Extra Flights promotion which runs from 2 to 5 March, enabling passengers to travel from April 18 to Tawau and April 22 to Kota Kinabalu from RM129 and RM119 respectively.

“The new Kota Kinabalu to Tawau route, combined with the increased flight frequency to two existing routes, will provide more travel options and greater accessibility for our passengers. We believe that everyone should have access to convenient and reliable air travel, and we are proud to make this possible with our expanding network.

“More than half of our passengers flying on MYAirline are headed to destinations within East Malaysia and we are looking to achieve a larger percentage in the next few months,” added Teo.

MYAirline’s current route network comprises eight destinations within Malaysia, with flights to Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi, Kota Bharu, Penang, Sibu, Tawau and Miri.