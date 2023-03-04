Organisers expect over 2,000 visitors at Buduk Nur festival in Ba Kelalan

MIRI (March 4): More than 2,000 people are expected to visit Buduk Nur in Ba Kelalan in Lawas from March 10-11 for the ‘Pesta Adan’.

Organiser’s spokesperson Tadem Arun said the annual festival made its comeback this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are expecting at least 2,000 visitors this year, mainly those from Sabah, Brunei as well as other cities like Miri, Bintulu and Kuching.

“This festival will help promote Ba Kelalan and its main agricultural product namely the Adan rice,” he said.

According to Tadem, more than 1,000 farmers from Long Sukang, Long Semadoh and Ba Kelalan will participate in the two-day festival.

Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom is expected to officiate the festival.

For more information on the festival, contact Tadem at 012-8767075 or Yudan Meru at 017-7418994.