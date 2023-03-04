Ramp up efforts to axe illegal logging activities, PKR told S’wak govt

KUCHING (March 4): The Sarawak government has to double up efforts to focus on combating illegal logging activities in the state, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit.

He said in a statement that illegal logging activities not only have caused huge losses to the government but also destroy the natural environment and the source of survival for the people who live in the interior.

This came after a recent report in the national daily dated Feb 27, where the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had revealed the high number of illegal logging cases in Malaysia in the Dewan Rakyat.

Nik Nazmi said out of the 90 cases last year, 60 were recorded in Sarawak, while Perak recorded the second highest number of cases at 11, followed by Kelantan which logged 10.

Based on the report, Abun raised his concerns if there were much effort being taken by the authorities, especially in Sarawak, to combat the illegal logging activities.

“Maybe there are efforts made, but only as to those that are reported by the Minister. Hence, a lot more needs to be done to fight illegal logging which has caused leakage to the state’s revenue,” he said.

Law enforcement, community participation as well as legal awareness in the eradication of illegal logging activities are vital, he pointed out.

“We definitely do not want Sarawak to lead as the champion in illegal logging activities as in the Minister’s report again or in the coming years,” said Abun.