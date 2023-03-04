Sabahan contestant Wenanita aims to raise funds for Miss World 2023 charity project

KUCHING (March 4): Miss World Malaysia 2022 Wenanita Angang aims to raise RM50,000 for two charity organisations, the National Autism Society of Malaysia and Early Autism Project Malaysia.

Born and raised in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, the twenty-six-year-old data scientist who will be competing in the Miss World 2023 in the United Arab Emirates in May, said it is part of her fundraising advocacy towards autistic children.

The project, in commemoration of Miss World’s 50th Anniversary of Beauty with a Purpose, started on Feb 14, 2023 and will end this May 8.

“Right now, I am planning to raise funds of up to RM50,000 for two organisations that I am working with, which are the National Autism Society of Malaysia and Early Autism Project Malaysia.

“The raised funds will be contributed to the autistic children in the form of scholarships and in order to do that, I need everyone’s support,” said Wenanita during the Up close and personal session with her here yesterday.

Wenanita, who is also a model, has represented Malaysia twice, first in the Miss Planet in Georgia in 2016 where she emerged as the first runner-up and later in the Miss Tourism and Culture Universe in Myanmar in 2019 (second runner-up) and also in the Busak Mosongon (Unduk Ngadau) in her father’s hometown of Kuala Penyu in 2019.

“My preparation journey has been mostly about my current project, Beauty with a Purpose, and of course preparing for various segments for the Miss World 2023 subsidiary titles – top model, top designer, Talent and others.

“I try to segregate my time well in preparing myself for each different parts of the segment,” said Wenanita, who will present the Sabahan cultural dance in the pageantry.

Beauty runs in the family and so is the case for this Sabahan beauty. Wenanita’s mother from Nabawan, Sabah had also represented the state in the Miss Tourism Malaysia many years ago and this has very much influenced her to join a beauty pageant.

“It’s an honour to represent the country for the third time now and I have always wanted to be like my mother,” she said.

These pageants, she said, should not only be seen in the aspects of physical beauty, but they are a source of empowerment for women, for them to speak out and to stand for the women’s cause.

“Beauty pageant is no longer only about walking and striding on runways and if there is one thing that I have to pick out from all of my experience, that will be not to try to be like others. Stay true to yourself because that makes you unique,” she said.

Wenanita, is no stranger to Sarawak and during this trip, she is here to promote the Rajah’s movie as one of its special guests and also to model for a fashion show to be held at tHe Spring.