Sarawak Premier International Silat Championship 2023: State contingent eyes for glory

KUCHING (March 4): The state silat contingent’s hope for glory in the Sarawak Premier International Silat Championship (SPISC) 2023 looks promising as they displayed an electrifying performance in their respective semi-final fixtures today.

The fourth day of the inaugural championship saw Sarawak silat exponents continuing their excellent form in the junior and senior categories as they managed to book slots in the finals, which is scheduled to take place at the Kuching Indoor Stadium tomorrow.

Sarawak’s gallant run in the championship also caught the attention of the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Sri Fadillah Yusof, who commended the contingent’s impressive run.

During his short visit to the championship venue this morning, Fadillah reiterated that he was impressed and proud with Sarawak silat exponents’ high level of seriousness and sportsmanship throughout the championship.

Expatiating on the performance of Sarawakian Josh Chua against Melaka’s Muhammad Amirul Hakim Jaaffar in the junior putra C category semi-finals match, Fadillah stated that he was astonished with the nerve-racking battle between both silat exponents.

“Both respect one another and each have their own advantages. Josh Chua also appears to have high aptitude. He has good skills and is still a young man. Sarawak is on the right track to succeed in this championship as some of our junior fighters even managed to make it to the finals in their respective events this morning,” said Fadillah in a statement.

He hoped that Sarawak’s athletes would achieve great success at the SPISC this time, and thus improve the performance of martial arts in the state.

“Through the inception of this prestigious event, we will definitely be able to bring this sport of silat to the global level, thus attracting more international athletes to venture into this sport in the future,” Fadillah said.

Moreover, he also praised the efforts of the state government through Rumpun Silat Sarawak (RSS) to host an international scale event, such as SPISC, in Sarawak.

The move will indirectly promote the state to the world stage as well as boost the development of martial arts, he added.

Fadillah said organising such international event not only helps to popularise the sport of silat but also becomes an important agenda to attract the interest of the young generation to venture into the sport.

“We at the leadership level will always support the efforts made by the state government to enable them to carry out various programs, especially sports activities which are one of the important tools to unite the people.

“This sport of martial arts should also be used as a vehicle to discipline the youth in this state. It not only strengthens mentally and physically but also shapes one’s identity through high discipline,” said Fadillah.

The Sarawak contingent got off to a great start when its exponent, Nor Azeman Pie’e, advanced to the putra B junior event final after defeating his Singaporean opponent Muhd Ridzqi Mohd Fadzil 28–14.

In the senior B category, Nur Hazeerah Syafiqah Suffian continued the excellence by defeating Singaporean martial artist Nur Izzah Johanis with ease, winning 43–27.

The senior women’s E category saw Raveena Jeno advancing to the final by defeating Qurratu Aini Muhammad Asri of Pahang with a score of 39–24, while the senior women’s G category, Sharifah Nurhalimatun Wan Mohamad defeated Police Diraja Malaysia’s (PDRM) exponent Olivia Chong with a score of 43–34.

The admission to the finals at the indoor stadium is free and it can also be watched live on OneSilat’s Facebook page.