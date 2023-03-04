Statos to hold roadshows in Miri, Bintulu and Kuching this month

KUCHING (March 4): The Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) will be conducting roadshows in Miri, Bintulu and Kuching this month.

The roadshows will take place at Pullman Hotel, Miri on March 6 followed by Fairfield Hotel, Bintulu on March 8 and Imperial Hotel here on March 10.

These roadshows aim to gather around 100 local businesses, including exporters, manufacturers and service providers, according to a press release today.

“The purpose of this event is to promote Statos in Sarawak and provide a platform for individuals and companies to know more about its services and engage local businesses in discussions about business development matters with Statos and its partners,” it added.

The Sarawak Manufacturers Association (SMA) will be co-hosting the roadshows and is inviting its member companies to join this event and explore new opportunities for exporting to the Singapore market.

Interested individuals can view event details here and register to join here.