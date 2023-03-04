S’wak needs more plastic surgeons to handle rising burn cases

KUCHING (March 4): Sarawak is in dire need of more plastic surgeons in view of the rising number of burn patients.

In pointing this out, Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) director Dr Ngian Hie Ung said last year, a total of 1,228 patients had been admitted in all government hospitals throughout the state for treatment of burns.

However with only four plastic surgeons at the SGH, she said it was a challenging task to accommodate all the patients.

“Our Burn Unit has a 10-bed isolation ward managed by four plastic surgeons.

“Being the only hospital in Sarawak with a Burn Unit managed by four plastic surgeons, SGH is tasked with receiving burn cases referred by the healthcare facilities from all over the state.

“There is a new Burn Unit in Bintulu Hospital, but it has no in-house plastic surgeon; it is currently managed by general surgeons.

“In 2022, a total of 1,029 patients were treated in SGH’s Burn Ward, either being warded or as outpatients. Another 199 burn patients were treated in other major hospitals in Sarawak, namely Sibu, Miri and Bintulu Hospital, after consulting the plastic surgeons at the SGH.

“I am hoping that Sarawak would get more plastic surgeons soon, so that they can be posted in other hospitals in the state and in turn, decongest (the Burn Unit at) SGH,” she said in her speech for the opening of Borneo Plastic Surgery Symposium 2023 at a hotel here yesterday.

Nonetheless, Dr Ngian said the plastic surgical team in SGH remained committed to handling the best they could all burn cases referred to it by all hospitals in Sarawak.

In this regard, she said they had set up a one-stop centre at SGH, meant to provide pre- and post-operation consultations, follow-ups and also outpatient services such as wound-dressing and ‘kenacort’ injection to those sustaining burn injuries.

“A new clinic was granted to the Plastic Surgery Department of SGH in October 2022.

“There are plans to incorporate a minor operating theatre and a laser treatment room in near future to further establish it as a viable one-stop centre for burn patients, especially those from rural areas who face logistic issues.”

Dr Ngian also pointed out that the team had performed a total of 390 surgeries during their visits to all government hospitals and clinics in Sarawak.

“There are regular visits by our plastic surgeons to Sarawak Heart Centre, as well as the hospitals in Sri Aman, Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Kapit, Limbang and Lawas.

“Last year, a total of 1,512 patients came to the clinic and a total of 390 surgeries were performed by our four plastic surgeons.

“These numbers show the commitment and dedication of SGH plastic surgical team to ensure that the plastic surgery services would be accessible throughout the divisions and districts,” she said.

Dr Ngian added that other than handling burn cases, the plastic surgical team in SGH had also performed 635 elective major surgeries and 347 minor surgeries last year.

“They included cases such as the excision of skin cancer, flap surgery for both cancer and traumatic wounds, microsurgical free tissue transfer, arteriovenous fistula (AVF) creation, breast reconstruction, cleft lip and palate, hand surgery, open reduction and internal fixation of facial fractures.”

On another matter, Dr Ngian said the efforts were being undertaken by SGH’s surgical team to run the Sarawak Burn Registry Project across 23 hospitals in Sarawak.

She said the project, which kicked off in September last year, was meant to become a platform for safe and accurate data collection, as well as other matters related to treating burn patients.

“From the data, initiatives can be taken to increase public awareness of burn injuries and the prevention,” she said, adding that the project could be developed into a National Burn Registry in the future.