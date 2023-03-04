Taib, Raghad attend wedding reception of SEDC chairman Abdul Aziz

KUCHING (March 4): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud attended the wedding reception of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain and Puan Sri Datin Amar Nur Ashima Aziz on Friday night.

Taib was accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib at the reception held at Damai Lagoon Resort.

This is Abdul Aziz’s second marriage after the demise of his first wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Fredahanam Mahmud early last year.

The late Puan Sri Datin Amar Fredahanam Mahmud was Taib’s younger sister.

Abdul Aziz, 72, is Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman.

He was formerly the State Secretary of Sarawak from August 25, 2000 to December 31, 2006.