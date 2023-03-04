Temporary stalls for hawkers at Jalan Tapang demolished for safety reasons

SIBU (March 4): The temporary stalls at Jalan Tapang here to house hawkers from Taman Selera Muhibbah are being demolished, said Councillor Albert Tiang.

According to SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman, the dismantling work, which started March 1, is expected to take a week to complete.

“During the (recent) Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) full council (meeting), it was decided that the structure was to be demolished as soon as possible for safety reasons,” Tiang said when contacted today.

He added that traders at the temporary site had since moved back to the newly redeveloped Taman Selera Muhibbah.

“They have been operating at the newly redeveloped Taman Selera Muhibbah since March 2.”

The newly redeveloped hawker centre houses 50 stalls – 17 drink stalls and 33 food stalls.

“A centralised wastewater management, self service on ordering, collection and tray returning are among the new features there,” he said.

The centre also has zero obstruction access for elders and PwDs (people with disabilities).