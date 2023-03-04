Uggah: Bintulu-Jepak Bridge project 49.31 per cent completed

BINTULU (March 4): The RM466,679,497 Bintulu-Jepak Bridge project is now 49.31 per cent completed, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said he is satisfied with the progress of the project, which is contracted to PPES Works-CCCC JV Sdn Bhd.

The project was supposed to be completed in 48 months from April 3, 2019, but the completion had been extended to October 31, 2024 due to Covid-19 and manpower shortage.

“I am satisfied with the progress of the project despite experiencing several problems including the Covid-19 pandemic and manpower issues, but now this project has been moved again.

“We have a proposal to determine that this bridge will be completed on October 31, 2024 or earlier.

“I see that all the plans are according to schedule and now they have dealt with the labour problem from China.

“I am confident that this project will be able to run smoothly,” he said when met by the media today.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, also pointed out that the construction work also had to deal with the monsoon season in the last two months, which hindered the project’s progress.

“It is hoped that the weather conditions will be better for the coming period, so I ask the contractors to move quickly with their work in this situation.

“This is due to the bad weather at the end of the year with the rain coming back. So congratulations to the contractors involved,” he said.

The Bintulu-Jepak Bridge project is under the Second Trunk Road project which is fully funded by the state government.

The scope of the project involves the construction of a permanent cable span bridge of 494.2 meters (main span 267.6 meters) across the Kemena River with a total estimated length of 788.84 meters along with roads and viaducts.

When completed the road and bridge will provide a shorter travel distance and time from Jepak to Bintulu city center.

This will have an impact on other development projects and increase socio-economic activities in the area.

Also accompanying his visit were officials from the Public Works Department (JKR), representatives of the Bintulu Division Resident Office, and contractors.