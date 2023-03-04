Wanted suspect arrested after attempting to steal woman’s handbag in Tuaran

TUARAN (March 4): A wanted suspect was arrested by police two days after attempting to steal a woman’s handbag along Jalan Sulaman, near Kampung Lok Batik, here on Thursday.

Tuaran police chief Deputy Superintendent Noraidin Ag Maidin said the suspect was nabbed on March 2, following the incident which happened on February 28.

“On the day of the incident, the suspect and his accomplice stole a 59-year-old woman’s handbag and fled on a motorcycle but knocked a vehicle as they tried to escape.

“The suspects then fled on foot and left behind the handbag at the scene,” he said.

Noraidin said based on the description of the suspect and information from the public, police managed to track him down and detained him.

The suspect is currently being held under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, while effort is being made to track the second suspect.

Noraidin urged anyone with information of the incident to come forward to assist police in their investigation.