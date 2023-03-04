Warisan now loses Karamunting assemblyman

SANDAKAN (March 4): Parti Warisan (Warisan) lost its 11th elected representative on Saturday when Karamunting’s George Hiew Vun Zin left the party for Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

Hiew in a statement said the rakyat no longer want to see an unstable political situation that has resulted in stunted development and progress in Sabah, including the Karamunting area.

“The people are tired of the political turmoil in Sabah. Only with political stability can we bring development and change, especially in Karamunting which is in dire need for various reforms and development.

“For the sake of the development and wellbeing of the people in the Karamunting area, I made a decision to support the leadership of the unity government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and also the Sabah government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor,” he said.

Hiew won the Karamunting seat on a Warisan’s ticket in 2018 and 2020 state elections. He also held the post of Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister for two years.

Hiew in his statement expressed his gratitude to Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for the opportunity given to him in the political arena.

“However, now is the time to give full focus and attention to unify the people of Sabah, develop Sabah, and claim our rights enshrined in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement.

“I will contribute all my energy and time to work and ensure the welfare of the people in my area will continue to be maintained, in addition to bringing the necessary development in Karamunting,” he added.

The other assemblymen who have quit Warisan are Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah (Petagas), Datuk Peter Anthony (Melalap), Datuk Juil Nuatim (Limbahau), Rina Jainal (Kukusan), Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi (Segama), Hassan Gani Amir (Sebatik), Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), Norazlinah Arif (Kunak), Datuk Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi) and Ben Chong Chen Bin (Tanjong Kapor).

Awang Ahmad, Hassan, Yusof, Norazlinah, Mohammad and Ben joined Gagasan Rakyat.

Peter and Juil formed Parti KDM, Rina joined Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah and Mohammadin with Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

GRS now controls more than two-thirds of the state assembly through the support of friendly parties including Pakatan Harapan, Parti KDM and Sabah Barisan-Umno renegades.

Warisan is now left with 14 state assembly members in Sabah.

Gagasan Rakyat information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan had earlier said that more Opposition assemblymen were expected to join the party led by Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He claimed that the elected representatives, particularly from Warisan, are disillusioned with the state of affairs in the party.