Woman in Sibu gets hand stuck in mixer

SIBU (March 4): A woman got her right hand stuck in a mixer machine during work at a commercial centre at Sibujaya here on Friday evening.

The Fire and Rescue (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said they received a distress call at 4.40pm and a rescue team from the Sibujaya fire station was deployed to the scene.

Upon their arrival, Bomba personnel saw that her right hand was stuck in the mixer machine and they quickly called an ambulance.

The rescue team then unplugged the machine and extracted the mixer from the main machine.

She was then brought to the hospital together with the mixer.

At the Sibu Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department, personnel from the Sg Merah fire station were called in to assist with releasing her hand from the mixer.

The operation was a success and the victim was handed over to the hospital for further action.