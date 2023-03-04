Yap presents RM400,000 in RTP funds for upgrading works at Mile 7 Market

KUCHING (March 4): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap recently forked out RM400,000 worth of Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds to carry out upgrading works at the Mile 7 Market in Kota Sentosa here.

During a simple handover ceremony on Wednesday, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) lawmaker reminded the contractor to strictly abide by the work programme and schedule.

“This is to ensure that the hawkers and customers will face minimal disruption,” he said.

Yap also advised the hawkers not to buy into any groundless statements made by irresponsible quarters.

He also assured the hawkers that the market would not close down temporarily while the upgrading works are being implemented.

“The upgrading works are scheduled to take place for five months. I pledge to closely monitor the work so as to assist hawkers throughout the project’s period,” he said.

During the handing over ceremony, some of the hawkers informed Yap that they needed additional funds for other upgrading works not covered under his RTP fund.

To this, Yap hoped that Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, will request the MP to secure some funds from the federal government to reach out to these hawkers.

He said Chong could bid for some federal funds to implement other upgrading works for the market.

“DAP is now a component party of the federal unity government and as such, Chong as a federal government backbencher should assist the hawkers by securing federal funding for the additional works,” he said.

Yap added that he will continue to bid for more state development funds for his constituency and hoped that Chong would do the same by bidding for federal funds.

Kota Sentosa is one of three state seats under the Stampin parliamentary constituency, the other two being Batu Kawah and Batu Kitang.