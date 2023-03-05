63 St Peter Telipok students display calligraphy works at Sabah Art Gallery

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): SJKC St Peter Telipok is the first school in Sabah taking part in a calligraphy exhibition at the Sabah Art Gallery.

The calligraphy works of 63 students are displayed at the exhibition from March 4 to 18, including those of 39 non-Chinese students and 24 Chinese students.

These works are rich in childlike innocence and creativity, with each piece containing the students’ love and efforts towards calligraphy art.

Apart from admiring the students’ works, one can also feel their love and pursuit for calligraphy art, seeing the infinite charm and possibilities of calligraphy art.

In his welcoming speech at the opening ceremony on Saturday, the school’s vice chairman Datuk Wong Chee Keong expressed that calligraphy is an important component of traditional Chinese culture and a treasure of Chinese culture. Adolescents are the future and hope of the country, and their childlike innocence is an indispensable element in calligraphy art. This calligraphy exhibition aims to showcase the students’ love and creativity for calligraphy art, promote traditional culture, and let more people understand and appreciate calligraphy art.

Wong stated that many artists dream of exhibiting their works in the National Art Gallery or holding their own solo exhibitions throughout their artistic careers.

He is pleased that the SJKC St Peter Telipok calligraphy group has achieved this today, becoming the first school in the state to hold a calligraphy exhibition at Sabah Art Gallery.

Wong also mentioned that the SJKC St Peter Telipok has nurtured many outstanding students over the past 20 years, and many have already entered the workforce.

He looks forward to the day when one of the 63 young calligraphers who participate in this exhibition can become a calligraphy doctor and use their knowledge to improve the calligraphy level in the state, allowing more people to have a deeper understanding of calligraphy.

According to data, there are more than 200 universities in China that offer calligraphy education, and many outstanding calligraphy students are admitted each year to further their studies.

The gallery is open to the public from 9 am to 4 pm every day. As it is currently school holidays, the school invites parents from other schools to bring their children to the art gallery to appreciate the beautiful calligraphy works.