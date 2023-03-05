Adam Adli: Youth and Sports Ministry to strengthen Rakan Muda programme

MELAKA (March 5): The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will implement various improvements to the Rakan Muda programme to have a more comprehensive and positive impact on youth.

Its deputy minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the improvements would include potential development and character-building aspects based on their needs and current development.

“The Rakan Muda programme is ongoing, but we want it to return as a flagship programme at KBS.

“Through this effort, many people can benefit from the programme, especially youth in schools and the NEET population (not in employment, education or training), such as school leavers or those who have time to explore their interests.”

He told reporters this after flagging off the Neon Night Fun Run and Run Walk Programme, joined by 1,000 participants from all walks of life and age levels at Dataran Sejarah Ayer Keroh here last night.

Elaborating, Adam Adli said efforts to strengthen the Rakan Muda programme would involve collaboration with various quarters, including youth and sports associations in this country.

Introduced in 1994, Rakan Muda is a programme to foster interest, hone talent and highlight the personal potential of youth aged 15 to 25.

It aims to produce positive youth who are competitive, skilled and responsible in building the country’s future to achieve the goals of the Malaysian Youth Policy.

In another development, Adam Adli urged the Youth and Sports Department in every state to be more creative in implementing leisure, recreation and sports programmes that can have a significant impact on the community, thus cultivating a healthy lifestyle. – Bernama