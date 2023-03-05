Bomba delivers food supplies to Machan longhouses affected by flood

KANOWIT (March 5): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) on Saturday delivered food supplies to five longhouses in Machan affected by floods.

Bomba Sarawak operations centre said that three firemen from the Kanowit fire station delivered the assistance from 10.54am to 4.10pm using a boat.

Five staff from the Welfare Department were also involved in the operation, said Bomba in a statement.

“A total of 148 packs of dry food, including rice, were distributed to the residents of five longhouses along Sungai Kanowit in Machan whose longhouses were affected or cut off by floods.

“The five longhouses are Rumah Anchoi Abit which received 20 packs, Rumah Jonathan Gangga (30), Rumah Shamsudin (22), Rumah Gramong Tom (44) and Rumah Melaka (32),” it said.