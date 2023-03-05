Bukit Semuja rep, Serian district officer surprised viral buffalo statue becomes town’s newest ‘landmark’

KUCHING (March 5): Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus is surprised that an old buffalo statue, which was recently repainted, has gotten viral on social media and now becomes Serian town’s newest ‘landmark’.

He was nonetheless pleased that Serian is now known amongst netizens worldwide after the buffalo status photos went viral.

Serian town is under Bukit Semuja state constituency, one of three state constituencies making up Serian parliamentary constituency.

“Yes, of course I am surprised why it is suddenly making headlines (in the social media).

“It is an old one (the statue) and it is under (jurisdiction) of the Serian District Council. For the repainting, I think it is under the Council too,” he said when contacted today.

Regardless of it being an old statue, John was happy that it is attracting interest from outsiders to come and visit Serian town.

Meanwhile, Serian District Council chairman Lim Hock Meng when contacted today, said the statue was built many years ago before he was posted to Serian.

Lim, who is also Serian district officer, however, could not give further comments as he needed to check the old records regarding the statue.

He, too like John, was surprised that the buffalo statue has attracted a lot of attention among netizens.

Based on information from several long-time residents of Serian, the statue has been one of the landscaping features in the town for many years.

The buffalo statue, along with a tiger statue, are located next to the Taman Komuniti Serian and were favourites especially among school children when they go to the town during weekends and holidays.

The tiger statue, with a big smiling face, however, is no longer there after the Taman Komuniti Serian underwent refurbishment work.

This leaves the buffalo statue, with peculiar features of eyes wide opened and white teeth showing, the only noticeable statue at that part of Serian town.

Serian is of course known locally for its durian, with statues of the king of fruits placed strategically in the town.

The photo of the buffalo statue is however more popular now, and even featured in various memes created by netizens.

Some even posted it on Asean Facebook pages, questioning why it was built like that and this was immediately rebuked by other netizens for making such idiotic remark.