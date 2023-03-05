Creative industry will drive Sabah economy to new heights

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): The promising future of the creative industry in Sabah will drive the state’s economy to new heights, said SCENIC Creative Academy (SCA) principal Geoffrey Sinn Chun Hou.

According to G20 Insights, the creative economy is projected to reach a global valuation of $985 billion by 2023 and could represent 10 percent of global Gross Domestic Product before 2030.

Geoffrey said the creative industry is not only capable of generating significant revenue to drive the state’s economy, but also has the potential to positively impact other major industries.

“For instance, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and other major industries in Sabah can leverage on the diverse range of creative talents available to expand their market share and outpace their competitors,” he said in a statement.

In 2020, Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (SCENIC) was accredited as a Toon Boom Authorised Training Centre, the first in Malaysia.

As time went by, SCENIC, an initiative under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Sabah, decided to set up and appoint SCA to manage both creative programmes and talent development in Sabah.

The academy now provides industrial training and certification programs, upskilling opportunities, and job placement campaigns, among others.

On Monday, SCA will have its first batch of 10 students who graduated from SCA after a six-month Toon Boom Industrial Bridging Program (IBP) program and secure job placements.

Geoffrey added that Sabah has a rich cultural heritage that is teeming with creative talents in areas such as music, performing arts, art and design, filmmaking and animation.

“Despite this wealth of talent, the lack of industrialisation and job opportunities in the creative industry has limited the growth of local talent and made it difficult for them to compete in the global market.

“This situation, however, is set to change with the emergence of SCA – a local initiative that aims to unlock the potential of Sabah’s creative talent.”

“These efforts are geared towards transforming unemployed talents into a skilled creative workforce that will drive the future creative economy in Sabah.

“It remains to be seen whether the government will continue to overlook the gold mine of creative talents in Sabah or give them the support they need to shine.”

As for the efforts to attract more people of Sabah in the creative industry, Sinn said the academic is working to ensure that creative talents in Sabah are given the proper exposure and industrial training they need to succeed in the industry.

He added by funnelling qualified talent to established creative businesses, whether as a remote worker or physically-based employee, SCA is offering job security and a promising career path to creative talents in Sabah, enabling them to dispel the stereotype of the “poor artist” and embrace a fulfilling, prosperous future in the industry.

The salary scale for fresh graduates and newbies in the creative industry typically starts at the minimum wage of RM1,500 to RM2,300 and increases progressively over time, reaching up to RM8,000 to RM10,000.

“Salaries in the creative industry can be highly variable depending on the nature of the work, but the potential for growth and upward mobility is significant, particularly for those who receive proper training and support.

“With the right resources and opportunities, Sabah’s creative talents can confidently pursue their dreams and build prosperous, rewarding careers in the industry.”