KUCHING (March 5): A 33-year-old male driver died after he was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle at Jalan Keranji, Batu Kitang-Bau at 6.50pm today.

According to sources, he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

In the other vehicle was a family of four who were sent to Bau Hospital for medical treatment.

It is believed the deceased was heading towards Bau when the vehicles collided head-on into each other.

Also at the scene were rescuers from the Bau fire station.