Father, son arrested in connection with armed robbery of convenience store in Kuching

KUCHING (March 5): A 65-year-old father and his 37-year-old son were arrested by the police after they were involved in an armed robbery of a 24-hour convenience store at Jalan Sultan Tengah here on March 3.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said one of the suspects entered and robbed the shop at 11.50pm while armed with a katana.

“During the robbery, he managed to get away with RM150 in cash and a lighter,” he said.

Ahsmon added that a police report was received of the incident, which saw a team from the Gita police station led by ASP Mohamad Nizam tasked to track down the suspect.

Both suspects were arrested in less than 24 hours after the robbery at two separate locations in Taman Sourabaya Indah and Bandar Baru Samariang.

“Police also managed to seize the katana as well as other items such as the clothes used during the robbery,” he said.

Both suspects are now remanded until March 10 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

A background check showed that both suspects do not have any past criminal records.

“The 37-year-old suspect however tested positive for illegal drugs during a test,” Ahsmon said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.