Floods: Health Ministry to monitor waterborne diseases, says minister

MELAKA (March 5): The Health Ministry (MOH) will monitor cases of waterborne diseases after the floods, especially leptospirosis and food poisoning, said its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

“We will also mobilise other teams for clean-up works, particularly at health facilities affected by the disaster,” she said.

Dr Zaliha was met after officiating at the Nursing Professional Group (NPG) International Nursing Conference 2023, themed ‘Invest in Nursing: Then, Now and What’s to Come’ here today.

Also present were Melaka Health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman, NPG chairman Prof Zahrah Saad and MOH Nursing Division director SM Devi.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said MOH has standard operating procedures for flood disasters, especially in managing temporary relief centres (PPS).

These include fogging activities to prevent infectious diseases and setting up mobile clinics to provide immediate treatment to flood victims.

Health personnel also conducted Covid-19 screening on flood evacuees housed at the PPS, she said.

The flood situation in several states is becoming more worrying as the number of evacuees soared to 48,989 this morning.

Johor still has the highest number of victims, with 44,860, followed by Pahang (2,978), Negeri Sembilan (587), Melaka (493) and Selangor (71). – Bernama