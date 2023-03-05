Govt to continue efforts to increase internet speed levels nationwide, says Fahmi

SHAH ALAM (March 5): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government will continue efforts to expand coverage and increase internet speed levels nationwide.

He said that currently, only about three per cent of populated areas in the country still do not have internet access.

“Among the efforts that have been made include increasing the capacity of the telecommunications network as well as the capacity of the existing infrastructure and the construction of new telecommunication towers.

“In addition, the government is focusing on the development and improvement of digital facilities in interior and rural areas to ensure equal access to technology and the internet nationwide,” he said in his speech when presenting PerantiSiswa devices and launching MYDIGITAL.KKD at Universiti Teknologi Mara, here today.

According to him, his ministry’s current priority is to address the existing digital divide. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —