Hundreds attend New Year Dharma Assembly, mass prayer session in Miri

MIRI (March 3): Hundreds turned up for the New Year Dharma Assembly and mass prayer session held at Miri Buddhist Meditation Society on Canada Hill here yesterday.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin when officiating at the event, said the country and people have gone through a lot over the past three years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Though Covid-19 is still around, we are now slowly heading back to our normal routine, with the reopening of the economy and many activities can now be organised.

“We have a lot of to be thankful for, especially to the frontline workers who have sacrificed a lot of their time and risk their own safety to protect the public.

“Though now the safety restrictions have eased and the Covid-19 cases have also reduced drastically, we still need to be alert to protect ourselves,” he said.

Lee also took the opportunity to thank Sarawakians for being able to live together in a peaceful and harmonious living atmosphere, where everyone respects each other’s religious beliefs.

“With that being said, the Sarawak government has pledged to continue to assist the non-Muslim religions by increasing the annual allocation for Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to RM100 million this year to be distributed to the houses of worship.

“This shows that the Sarawak government cares for the people, regardless of racial and religious backgrounds so that the people can live in a peaceful and harmonious ambiance,” said the Senadin assemblyman.

Lee also urged Sarawakians to continue to protect the state’s uniqueness and become a fine example to the people from other parts of the country.