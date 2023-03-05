Labuan bridge is a necessity, not luxury – PBS

LABUAN (March 5): The proposed bridge to link mainland Sabah and here is not a luxury.

“It is one fundamental infrastructure, not a luxury, to connect people between two different places,” said Parti Bersatu Sabah Labuan division head Datuk Peter Mak on Saturday.

While he believes that a bridge would help spur economic development here and neighbouring states, Mak also expressed his understanding on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent statement saying otherwise.

“PBS Labuan understands the stand of the Prime Minister that there is no need to build a connecting bridge between Labuan and mainland Sabah recently.

“Being the country’s premier leader, we can understand that he has to consider and accord priority to the overall wellbeing of the nation as a whole first before other needs, especially at a time when the financial situation of the country calls for prudent spending,” said Mak, who is also PBS Vice President.

However, he added that as a caring prime minister, we believe that he will also not hesitate to listen to the call of the people for better fulfilment of their basic needs.

“At the same time, we are heartened with the prime minister’s intention to spur Labuan’s development together with Sabah as we believe that such synergy is in the right direction, apart from being pragmatic.

“Nonetheless, we believe and are optimistic that the prime minister will not disregard the plight and aspirations of many in Labuan across the board who need better, more efficient and effective non-stop direct connectivity between Labuan and Sabah.”

He added that locals here view connectivity and industrial growth in tandem, not in isolation, as among the factors for Labuan to realise its full growth potential both in economic and social terms.

“It is not realistic and even suspicious to suggest otherwise,” he stressed.

In addition to economic considerations, fundamental infrastructure is equally important to enhance the people’s livelihood and prosperity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Sabah on Tuesday said that the proposed Labuan-Sabah bridge is not an immediate priority.

He said the unity government would spend what it is able to and he had avoided big projects in the Peninsular like MRT.