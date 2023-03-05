Lee: Business-govt engagements crucial for effective economic recovery

MIRI (March 5): Constant engagements between government and business industries allow the government to identify and devise intervention strategies to speed up economic recovery plan.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the close rapport between the government and business sectors is crucial in order for the government to understand the post-pandemic economic challenges and address the issues faced by the industry.

Lee said this in his address during the installation ceremony of Malaysia Entrepreneurs’ Development Association (PUMM) Sarawak Liaison committee at a leading hotel here on Friday (March 3).

Although the country has projected positive growth since the reopening of economic sectors in 2022, Lee pointed out that some sectors, however, would take more time to recover.

Adding on, he said among the many issues faced along the economic recovery are the labour shortage, business financing issues, recession and inflation.

Associations like PUMM Sarawak, he lauded, can act as the bridge between the industry and the government, for all sectors to work together to spur economic growth.

“It is also equally important for all entrepreneurs and business owners to practise a culture of ethical behaviour with high morals, transparency, integrity and sense of responsibility as well as to uphold the principle of trustworthiness and also to stay away from corruption and bribery.

“We need the support and commitment from the business industry to avoid profiteering that will cause the rising prices of goods and burden the people who are already suffering from the impact of the inflation,” he stressed.

Lee commended the business community for keeping the industry afloat while still providing employment during the global economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It means a lot not only for you (business community) but also for millions of employees in this country,” said Lee, who is also the Senadin assemblyman.

The event on Friday witnessed the installation of Lina Hua as the chairperson for the Malaysia Entrepreneurs’ Development Association (PUMM) Sarawak Liaison committee.

Mayor cum Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii; Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, Penghulu Lee Thin Hin who represented Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; PUMM Malaysia founder Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew and PUMM national president Tan Lay Seong were also present to witness the auspicious event.

PUMM is a multi-racial non-profit organisation established in 1993 by a group of young entrepreneurs led by Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew – the chief executive officer (CEO) of Country Heights Holdings Bhd.

The main objective of PUMM is to create a platform for business owners, entrepreneurs and young aspiring entrepreneurs to share knowledge and expertise through forums, workshops and seminars.