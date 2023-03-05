Lions Club in Kuching sells ‘Rajah’ movie tickets to raise funds

KUCHING (March 5): Three branches of Lions Club in Kuching have organised a fund-raising event through ticket sales for the locally-produced historical movie ‘Rajah’ at tHe Spring shopping mall here today.

State Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was present to officiate the event which was organised by Lions Club of Kuching Host, Lions Club of Kuching Elite and Lions Club of Kuching Oriental, at Golden Screen Cinemas.

Funds collected will support charitable programmes planned by Lions Clubs throughout the city.

In his speech, Dr Sim commended the Lions Clubs in Kuching for their contributions to the community through their activities, while offering networking opportunities and leadership trainings for their members.

“The Lions Clubs have carried out various activities over the past 100 years but most importantly, they offer leadership training, networking which inculcates noble values within,” he added.

The deputy premier also said Sarawak’s economy will be the strongest among other states in the country by 2030, and inclusivity agenda will continue to be championed by the state government.

Among those in attendance were Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, District 308-A2 of Lions Club International vice district governor II Annie Ho, Hong Kong film star Josie Ho and local actors Bront Palarae and Shaheizy Sam.