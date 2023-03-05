Metal scraps kept outside factory in Sejingkat catches fire

KUCHING (March 5): A pile of metal scraps that were kept outside a factory at the Demak Laut Industrial Park in Sejingkat caught fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at around 4pm and deployed firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station to the scene.

“No firefighting operations were conducted the fire has burnt out when the firefighters’ arrived at the scene,” it added,

Bomba said the fire did not affect the factory’s building structure, as the pile of metal scraps was located at the factory’s compound.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, the firefighters ended the operation.