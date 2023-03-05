MetMalaysia: Severe heavy rain expected in Sarawak, Pahang, Johor until Monday

KUALA LUMPUr (March 5): Severe-level continuous heavy rain is expected to hit Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong (Pusa and Betong) in Sarawak until tomorrow (March 6).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) when issuing the warning at 10.35 am today, said that continuous rain of alert level, is also expected to hit Betong (Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit) and Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu) in Sarawak, also until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, similar weather conditions are expected to hit Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin and in Johor involving Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi. – Bernama