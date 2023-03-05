Ngemah rep urges longhouse folks to identify crops which can further develop Kanowit’s economic standing

KANOWIT (March 5): Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana urged longhouse residents here to identify crops with cultivation potential to develop this area.

He said their involvement in agriculture is a good step in increasing their income and generating the local economy.

“If we mention pepper, it is well known that it is mainly cultivated in Julau and Pakan. In Kanowit, I rarely hear of anyone having progressed in pepper cultivation. Each area has different potnetial.

“What type of crops do we in Kanowit want to progress in? Do we want to plant pepper or oil palm? From what I see, we in Kanowit have not stood out yet in any of those. The Department of Agriculture (DOA) has provisions to help farmers develop their agricultural fields,” he said.

He said this when officiating the closing of an agriculture workshop, which saw 80 participants, at Rumah Corina Jenipa at Nanga Dap here on Friday.

Anyi commended the DOA for the two-day programme and sharing agriculture knowledge with local residents through five series of lectures.

“The department always help to channel information and provide knowledge about agriculture. If you have your own goals, you can become an entrepreneur or smallholder and that is good enough,” he said, adding there were about 10 to 11 longhouses in Nanga Dap.

Anyi said he believed 30 per cent of the participants can become entrepreneurs or smallholders if they practise what they learned through the programme.

He added that income earned from agriculture was very different if compared to salaried employees like civil servants.

“The more knowledge we have, the bigger the land we have and the better we are at cultivating it, the more income we can earn. We can earn RM10,000, RM20,000 or RM30,000 — it is up to us.

“If we check with DOA, there are statistics of successful farmers. This is what we want so Kanowit can be on par with other areas in agriculture,” he said.