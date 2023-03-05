Rising expectations in Sibu to set up cardiology centre

SIBU (March 5): Two concerned citizens have added their voices to the call for a cardiology centre to be established in Sibu.

Frankie Wong Pak Kee, 71, has expressed the hope that elected representatives from the federal and state governments will work hard to push for it.

At a press conference yesterday, he noted that the deputy prime minister, three federal ministers and the deputy house speaker all come from the central region.

“I hope that they will push it very hard. I believe that with many ministers, it can be done,” he said.

Wong, who is a businessman, recalled that the idea of setting up a cardiology centre in Sibu was mooted many years ago. The setting up of the centre is now even more urgent with the increasing population in the central region, he stressed.

He mentioned the example of a friend who had to be sent to the cardiology centre in Kuching via helicopter. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead in Kuching.

“He is very young; only in his early 40s. He has six children, and another baby is on the way. I think this unfortunate event would not happen if we had one cardiology centre in the Central Region. I felt very sad. I think all MPs and ministers must do something fast,” he urged.

Wong also called on the deputy premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and deputy minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I and Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who are both cardiologists, to push for the establishment of the centre.

“I’ve also approached Sibu MP Oscar Ling to address this issue. He had said that he is working hard to make cardiology centre a reality in Sibu and I believe since we are talking about Sarawak, Sarawak government should come out and push for it too,” he said.

Wong also said that he had met with Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang on the issue. According to him, Chieng raised the issue of manpower as Sarawak does not have enough medical specialists.

“I am very upset with the feedback because we have many cardiologists who do not serve in Sarawak. They are serving outside Sarawak and even overseas.

“This is very sad. If the government cannot keep them here, then it is the government’s fault,” he said.

Meanwhile, activist Simon Tiong hoped that the proposed cardiology centre is not going to be another political issue which can drag for another two to three elections.

“It needs to be done before 2026, which means before the next Sarawak election. It should not be another issue.

“If it becomes another issue in the coming Sarawak election, then, our ADUN is only serving the votes not the people’s voice,” he pointed out.