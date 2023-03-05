Roland: Enable S’wak’s rural poor overcome poverty with strategic use of trust fund

MIRI (March 5): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has called for the Forest Concession Area Trust Fund (LKWKKH) to be utilised to eradicate rural poverty in Sarawak.

The party’s chairman Roland Engan in a statement said that one way for the state to eradicate poverty among rural constituents is to use the LKWKKH funds efficiently.

“This fund has been collected since the 1990s. However, there are still many more villages that have yet to benefit from this fund,” he said.

Roland said this in reference to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s statement on Feb 25 where the latter said that it would be better to uplift the livelihood of the people, especially those living in poverty by providing them with infrastructure rather than giving out cash incentives.

While pointing out that the Premier is the chairman of the trust fund, he expressed hopes that the existing fund could be used to elevate the economy of the people, especially those in the rural areas.