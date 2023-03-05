Ruslan Abdul Ghani appointed Bintulu Port’s new group CEO

BINTULU (March 5): Ruslan Abdul Ghani has been appointed as the new group chief executive officer of Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) with effect from March 1, 2023.

Ruslan has over 32 years of experience in the oil & gas (O&G) industry, having spent most years in the upstream business of the national O&G company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and assigned to four different countries, namely Sudan, Dubai, Iraq and Turkmenistan.

He started his career in 1990 at Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sarawak operations) based in Miri.

After holding various positions within the group, his last position was as the senior general manager of Petronas Carigali (Sarawak operations) prior to his retirement in June 2022.

“We would like to record our gratitude and appreciation to all shareholders and stakeholders for your cooperation and support that has been rendered to Dato Mohammad Medan Abdullah during his tenure with Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad.

“We hope that the continuous cooperation and support will also be extended to Ruslan Abdul Ghani as the new group CEO of BPHB,” said its Corporate Communication, Group Corporate Services in a statement.