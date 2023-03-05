Sabah main producer of cocoa beans in country

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): Sabah is the country’s main producer of cocoa beans, accounting as much as 57 per cent of the 3,444 hectares under cocoa cultivation in Malaysia.

Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Siti Aminah Aching said cocoa farmers in the state including from Kota Marudu and Keningau also contribute to the production of cocoa beans and premium chocolate such as Bean-to-Bar, Single Origin and Artisanal chocolate.

In relation to this, Aminah, who is also Member of Parliament for Beaufort, wants the industry to be developed as an agricultural industry that can increase the daily income of cocoa farmers in the state.

“The potential of the cocoa plant in Sabah can be further promoted and developed. Hence, we need to provide encouragement to the farmers through research, aid and advisory services to continue improving the quality of their cocoa plants,” she said during a visit with representatives of Malaysian Cocoa Board (LKM) at their office here on Saturday.

Also present were LKM director general Dr Ramle Kasin and deputy general of research and development, Dr Ahmad Mohd Jaafar.

According to Aminah, this year LKM will implement the New Crops project (TB23) in a targeted 200-hectare area across the country and of that amount, 100 hectares are in Sabah, 80 in Sarawak, and 20 in the Peninsular.

She said the downstream industry in Sabah now consists of four chocolate and cocoa confectionary companies as well as 34 local chocolate entrepreneurs, producing RM792,351 in chocolate sales for Sabah in 2022.

“In line with the Strategic Plan of the Malaysian Cocoa Board (PSLKM), I hope that development programs to increase cocoa production and sustainability will continue to be mobilized to increase cocoa production and the income of farmers and entrepreneurs,” she said.

Aminah added that the continuous efforts from LKM will help to further increase the sales revenue of entrepreneurs and increase the number of cocoa entrepreneurs in Malaysia.

Regarding the visit, she said it was aimed at finding out more about the cocoa industry development action plan, surveying the development of the cocoa industry in Sabah as well as getting to know LKM agents working in the state.