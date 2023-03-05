Shamaine Othman to debut stand-up comedy special in Kuching

KUCHING (March 5): Malaysia’s multi-talented writer, actor, director, producer, and stand-up comedian Shamaine Othman will debut her stand-up comedy special named ‘Oh No She Didn’t!’ in a one-night event on March 18 at Chemsain Auditorium here.

With a decade of experience in stand-up comedy and an impressive resume that boasts award-winning work for Projek Disko Baldi and the highly acclaimed OlaBola Musical produced by Enfiniti Productions, Shamaine is set to showcase her skills as a solo stand-up comedian.

‘Oh No She Didn’t!’ promises to be a sassy one-woman show that embraces the life of a single woman at 39 and the messiness that comes with being a Malaysian in this day and age.

Speaking about her upcoming show, Shamaine said that the global lockdown has given her the opportunity and the time to revisit the project and strategize the presentation to her audience.

“It’s definitely intimidating but exciting at the same time. They say there’s nothing more rousing like a first time experience, so I hope this show will live up to what I’ve been building up in my head and be received well by the country’s comedy fans,” she said.

Produced by Cinematic Sdn Bhd and curated by Shamaine herself, ‘Oh No She Didn’t!’ promises to be a night of laughter and entertainment that will leave audiences in Kuching wanting more.

Tickets are up for sale at www.shamaineothman.com for RM80 per ticket.

Follow Shamaine Othman’s social media accounts for the latest updates on the show.