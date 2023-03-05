Soo claims Then, Andygie not Aspirasi members

KUCHING (March 5): Lina Soo has claimed that Then Liak Ding, who claimed to be Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) deputy publicity chief, is not a party member.

Soo, who insisted that she is still the party’s president, also claimed that there is no such position of deputy publicity chief in Aspirasi’s constitution.

“This is cowboy politics by political desperados committed by a group of non-party members attempting to do an illegal takeover bid of Aspirasi,” she said in a statement today.

Soo issued the statement following a news article on The Borneo Post on March 1, where Then said Aspirasi had lodged a complaint to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) pertaining to the call for a second annual general meeting (AGM) on March 12 by an individual claiming to be the party’s secretary general.

Soo also claimed that Then, in the news article, had smeared Aspirasi’s name when he accused the party of collecting membership funds which were not acknowledged.

She challenged Then to lodge a police report with the proof to back up his own statement if it is true.

“As a non-member of Aspirasi, Then has no locus standi to talk about Aspirasi nor to comment on any activity by the party,” she said.

Referring to Andygie Gines’s claim to be the party’s secretary-general as reported in the same article, Soo claimed that Andygie is also not a party member as he has never paid the entrance fee of RM10 and annual subscription of RM10.

As for Andygie’s allegation that there was a vote of no confidence against her as party president, Soo said that it was unconstitutional as there is no provision in the party constitution to remove any party office-bearer who has been legitimately elected to a five-year term.

“The present Supreme Council and Central Working Committee were elected on Oct 10, 2021 for a five-year term which has received recognition from RoS, and which will end only in 2026.

“Any attempt to do a takeover bid by forming another Supreme Council in a fake AGM, whilst the incumbent Supreme Council has another three more years to serve is unconstitutional and illegal, ” she added.

She called on Then and Andygie to provide proof to the media that they have been recognised by RoS as Aspirasi party members qualified to hold positions in the Supreme Council.

Soo said a police report has been lodged against Then for claiming to be a party member when he has no proof of membership, and inventing a party position for himself which does not exist in the party’s constitution.

She also said the party’s assistant secretary-general Chan Chee Hiong has lodged a police report against Andygie for claiming to be the secretary-general when he is not a party member, and using letterhead with the address at Jalan Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Kuching when the registered address at Jalan Chawan Kuching was approved by RoS on Jan 24, 2020.

“It is illegal to use a political party address other than the address approved and registered with RoS,” she said.

With that said, Soo reminded Aspirasi members that there will be a second-time annual general meeting (AGM) to be held at 1pm on March 12 as the first AGM held on the same day cannot be validated and legitimised due to insufficient quorum.

The agenda of the AGM on March 12 is to confirm the minutes of the last AGM 2022, and to adopt the Treasurer-General’s financial report for 2022 for submission to Registrar of Societies (RoS), yet to be done as required for compliance under the Societies’ Act 1966.