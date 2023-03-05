Soon Koh criticises Education Minister’s no plan to recognise UEC

SIBU (March 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has taken Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to task over her recent statement that her ministry has no plan to recognise Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said it was unbecoming of the minister to issue such a sweeping statement without being equipped with convincing arguments or without any explanation.

“At the outset, I would like to stress that all Malaysians including Minister of Education, YB Fadhlina Sidek, should support the call by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar for collective and cooperative action to imbue a sense of belonging into our people and inspire them to move with greater vigour and determination to the task of building a united government, a united nation and a better future.

“In the above context, it is rather unbecoming for the Education Minister to issue such a sweeping statement with regard to the issue of UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) recognition without being armed with convincing arguments or without any explanations.

“To me, on the many issues faced by the unity government, one should take into account the fact that you are in a multi-racial coalition with other parties that have their own interests just as you have yours,” he said in statement today.

He was commenting on Fadhlina who was recently quoted by Free Malaysia Today as saying that her ministry does not plan to recognise UEC.

The minister added that such a stand was based on the National Education Policy, and the Education Act 1996.

Wong said when faced with difficult issues such as the recognition of UEC, all parties should be prepared to sit down quietly and rationally to resolve the issues through the spirit of cooperation and goodwill.

“Let the public know why it is that certain policies are not fair or unjust and how some policies will adversely affect the interests of certain communities and how to work for certain compromises or possible adjustments and suitable changes.

“This should be the modus operandi and the working style of any minister in the Unity Government if the Unity Government can hope to bring about more unity amongst the people and more durable and lasting for the Unity Government.”

Wong said there is little point in being brave, looking good in newspapers with off the cuff answers or sweeping statement without much explanation but only a simple “no plan to recognise UEC”.

“One must bear in mind that other groups and parties also have their pride and sensitivities; one should respect them. There should also be the spirit of give and take.

“In the Unity Government, no single community should be sacrificed for political expediency or to bring about the subordination of one community to the others. There is a bottom-line beyond which any component party is not prepared to concede: in religion, in culture, in education and other matters that may vitally affect one particular community.

“This is to ensure equality and justice for all, assuring moderation and fairness in government within the framework of the constitution and Rukunegara,” he explained.

He stressed that national unity is the natural aspiration of all peace-loving, moderate and tolerant Malaysian citizens.

“National unity can only be realised if there is genuine concern for each other’s sensitivities, if there is respect for our differences and for our different aspirations, if there is tolerance for the others person’s point of view and if there is real, open and sincere dialogue.

“In seeking solutions to the problems of a multiracial society, such as the recognition of UEC, there must be the widest possible discussions and consultations. Let no politics of creed and prejudice stand in the way of our common goal of solving our common issues,” he said.

Wong said the panel for discussions or better still a Cabinet Committee formed for the discussions should include all stakeholders, including the Education Minister.

“We must bear in mind that the education and human resource development are important cornerstones in moving the country forward. It should not be just a simple answer of “no plan to recognise UEC” from a minister,” he added.

Wong recalled even former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when he was in office, said the recognition of UEC just required some fine tunings, which included the requirement of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and adjustments of certain syllabuses and curriculum, in particular, the subject of history.