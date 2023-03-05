Soon Koh: Time for DAP to speak up for Chinese community, push for UEC to be recognised

SIBU (March 5): Democratic Action Party (DAP) needs to be the voice of the Malaysian Chinese community, particularly when it comes to the long-standing issue of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) recognition, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president said given that an estimated 90 per cent of the Chinese voters voted for DAP in the 15th General Election (GE15), it is therefore time for the party to provide a meaningful leadership to the Malaysian Chinese and be responsive to the needs of the community.

“It is therefore time for DAP to provide a meaningful leadership to the Malaysian Chinese and to be continually responsive to the needs of the community. DAP ought to have a special responsibility in speaking out on behalf of the legitimate concerns and interests of the some seven million or more Malaysian Chinese in this country.

“Who else can the Malaysian Chinese community look up to for their concern, aspirations and grievances except DAP? It is therefore hoped that DAP can speak up on behalf of the Malaysian Chinese community, particularly when it comes to the long standing issue of UEC recognition,” he said in a statement here today, in response to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s decision to not recognise UEC.

In a brief written parliamentary reply on March 1, Fadhlina was quoted by FMT as saying that this stand was based on the National Education Policy, and the Education Act 1996.

Wong went on to add that, after all, DAP/PH (Pakatan Harapan) had pledged to the people and written in its manifesto that their immediate task in coming to power is to recognise UEC.

Furthermore, DAP had played a dominant role in forging the present Malaysian unity government, the Bawang Assan assemblyman said.

“For this unity government to continue to survive, it is of vital importance for DAP to openly persuade all communities, including Malaysian Chinese, Malays, Indians, Dayaks and Kadazans and all others; that when it comes to solving issues affecting the interests of all communities, we should not divide ourselves with the inherited bondage of communalism, racism and theories of superiority or dominance.

“If we do, we will surely not bring about national unity and stability but only disunity and even disintegration. We must be fully aware of and sensitive to the needs and aspirations of all our communal groups, and to their needs and commitment to the Malaysian community and nation.

“We all must play the role in encouraging respect and tolerance for diversity in education, culture and religion, with commitment to a liberal, democratic society and our identity as Malaysians above any other identity,” he said.

Moreover, Chinese independent secondary schools have contributed immensely towards our manpower requirements throughout the years, he added.

“Hundreds of universities around the world, in so many countries including developed nations recognise the UEC and welcome our UEC students with open arms into their universities and higher institutions of learning.

“Some countries including Singapore even provide scholarships to our UEC students. But at our home front, at our door steps, doors are shut on them. It should not be the case. We all know that the Chinese everywhere are well known for their deep-rooted devotion to education.

“Similarly, their willingness to sacrifice in ensuring a good education for their children has been ingrained in their psyche. For many, they clamour for their children to be educated at Chinese independent secondary schools. They are willing to pay high school fees for it. They believe that Chinese language being the lingua franca of a quarter of the total population of the world is of great importance,” he said.

He observed that Malaysian Chinese, being ethnically and biologically Chinese that are educated in Chinese language will have all the advantages in the business world to bring immense benefits to Malaysia, particularly with China emerging as a dominant power.

“As it is, a great number of our UEC graduates opt to go overseas and most of them do not return and stay on overseas to pursue a profession and career. Brain drain on our part as a nation is quite significant.

“We must know that there is little meaning with only Sarawak as a state recognising UEC if the Federal government does not do so. All our local public universities are under federal jurisdiction, the doors are shut on them.

“Their only option is to go overseas. It is rather ironic that they are welcomed all over the world and rejected by their own country. No wonder they often say: We love our own country Malaysia but our own country Malaysia does not love us,” he said.