Subcontractor woker fround dead after falling into sea from jetty

LABUAN (March 5): A 27-year-old subcontractor worker was found dead after falling into the sea while conducting repair works on a jetty near downtown here on Sunday.

Labuan Fire and Services Department officer Riham Abdollah said the victim, identified as Zamri Lamuseng from Putatan, Penampang, Sabah, was believed to have been installing scaffolding under the jetty operated by Shell Timur Sdn Bhd when he fell into the sea at around 11am.

“Our diver rescue team found Zamri’s body at a depth of 16 metres.…he was later pronounced dead at the scene by the medical team,” he added.

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawilla said the victim was with four other workers when they were installing the scaffolding.

“They arrived at the jetty at 6 am to do the installation, but at around 11 am, they found Zamri was not at the jetty and saw his safety helmet floating near the jetty, and they immediately turned on the emergency siren,” he said.

Ahmad urged members of the public with information about the incident to inform the Labuan police station. – Bernama