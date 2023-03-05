SUPP Senadin branch’s Newbees challenged to recruit up to 1,000 members by year end

MIRI (March 5): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin branch’s Newbees has been challenged to recruit up to 1,000 members by the end of this year.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who is Senadin assemblyman, said this is to provide more of those aged between 18 and 28 with the opportunities to develop their common interests.

“SUPP Senadin branch Newbees now have 178 members in their first batch and I throw them a challenge to recruit up to 1,000 members by the end of this year.

“We would like to provide them with opportunities through various programmes under the guidance of our senior youths,” he told reporters when met at the SUPP Senadin Newbees inaugural installation and award ceremony banquet dinner at a hotel here recently.

Lee said the Newbees is aimed at providing a platform for young people to come together and work out on their common interests.

“With the help of our youths, we organise various programmes such as trainings for those interested in learning how to create apps or specialised ones including filmmaking or utilising TikTok for micro-entrepreneurs.

“So, we gather these groups of youths with common interests together then organise and provide them with various programmes that can help to develop them, so the focus will be more on that,” said Lee.

Meanwhile, SUPP Senadin branch’s Newbees captain Stevenson Tan said those interested to join can contact him at 012-8852030 or SUPP Senadin Youth Chief Cr Nicholas Toh at 016-8975255.

“We welcome all aged between 18 to 28 regardless of their race, background and religion from Senadin to join us,” he said.

For the record, Newbees was launched by Deputy Premier, who is also SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in Kuching last year to provide a larger platform for the younger members of the youth wing or those aged between 18 to 28 to have a larger platform to voice out their aspirations, in view of the voting age having been lowered to 18.