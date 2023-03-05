S’wak consumers advised to make smarter choices according to budget, needs

KUCHING (March 5): Consumers are advised to make smarter choices according to their budget and needs in making purchases.

Sarawak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) chief enforcement Peter J. Berinus Agang said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the new Courts outlet at Jalan Matang, Section 65, Hub Batu 4, yesterday.

“KPDN Sarawak congratulates Courts Malaysia on the opening of its sixth outlet in Sarawak.

“This new outlet offers a wide selection of latest products from high-quality brands; this should make it easier for consumers to make smarter purchases according to their budget and needs.

“I was made to understand that this outlet is the largest in Sarawak, and with this new building,” he said.

Courts currently have 46 outlets in Malaysia.

In conjunction with the opening of the new Courts outlet and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri; the new outlet will be offering discounts on selected items up to 90 per cent while some items will be sold at the starting price of RM1.00.

The outlet will also be offering a cash back reward up to RM2,500 on EZ Payment plans; RM500 rebate for selected furniture; and Courts members will stand a chance to win a 3D2N holiday trip worth RM5,000 for two people.

Also present at the opening ceremony yesterday were Courts Malaysia chief executive officer Harry Higashiura, and Courts Matang outlet manager Mushmahawati Mohd Musleem.