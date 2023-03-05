S’wak govt to establish mini studio modelled after Johor’s Iskandar Malaysia Studios

KUCHING (March 5): The state government plans to establish a mini studio in Sarawak modelled after the Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS) in Johor Bahru, said Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report quoted the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development as saying he had discussed with National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) chief executive officer Professor Dr Nasir Ibrahim on the matter.

“I have discussed with Finas CEO that we need a film studio in Sarawak like the Iskandar Malaysia Studios located in Johor Bahru,” he told reporters after officiating at the movie premiere of Rajah on Saturday night.

Rentap added that the government encourages and will try to help as much as possible in developing the local film industry, as there is great potential in promotion Sarawak’s wealth in terms of unity, diversity, environmental beauty and sustainability.

“After the Pan Borneo route is expected to be completed in 2024, it will be very easy for us to move anywhere.

“Not forgetting the beautiful scenery that not only tourists can enjoy, but filmmakers and local residents can come to produce documentaries or short videos on social media,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nasir said he had met with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to suggest that Sarawak have a mini studio like IMS.

“He told me he had visited IMS and was very confident that with right planning, Sarawak will be able to establish its own studio like IMS and needs a good ecosystem so that Sarawak’s film industry can be further developed,” he said.

Also present at the event were Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Dato Alice Jawan and Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development, Sirai Daha.