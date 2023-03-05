Two states fully recover, nearly 55,000 flood victims still at relief centres in three states

KUALA LUMPUR (March 5): While Selangor and Negeri Sembilan have fully recovered from floods, almost 55,000 victims are still housed in temporary relief centres in three states as of 8pm today.

Johor still has the highest number of victims at 50,596, followed by Pahang (3,014) and Melaka (595).

In Johor, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said 15 more centres have been opened to take the total number of centres opened in all 10 districts, so far, to 268.

According to the SDMC, Batu Pahat is the worst-hit district with 19,883 victims from 5,619 families, followed by Segamat (13,527 victim/3,969 families); Kluang (4,893/1,402); Muar (4,235/1,250); Kota Tinggi (3,209/851); Tangkak (3,003/879); Mersing (1,103/326); Johor Bahru (393/132); Pontian (286/72); and Kulai (64/15).

In Melaka, the number of flood victims rose to 595 from 147 families as of 8pm compared to 516 from 138 families at 2pm.

The SDMC Secretariat, in a statement, said the increase involved the districts of Jasin, with 585 evacuees from 144 families placed in five centres, and Alor Gajah where 10 victims from three families are housed in one centre.

In Pahang, the Social Welfare Department InfoBencana application reported a slight reduction in the number of flood victims, with 3,014 individuals housed in 21 centres compared to 3,042 in 22 centres this evening.

Rompin has the highest number of victims at 2,759 while Temerloh and Maran have 226 and 29 evacuees housed at one centre each respectively.

In Selangor, The Civil Defence Force (APM) said the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Merbau Sempak in Sungai Buloh was closed this evening after all 13 victims from two families were allowed to return home.

In Negeri Sembilan, the APM said the relief centre at SK Sungai Kelamah in Tampin was closed at 2.07pm, adding that Tampin, Jempol and Kuala Pilah are all fully recovered following the closure of all centres in these areas. — Bernama