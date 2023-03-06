Aidel: Apar bypass road to be completed by Aug 2024

BAU (March 6): The 8.177km Apar bypass road near Singai, Bau here is expected to be completed on schedule by August next year despite initial technical problems, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo.

When met by reporters at the site today, he said the RM14.063 million project’s physical progress is now at 12.96 per cent, as per the schedule, after the project commenced in November 2021.

He explained the project also consists of the construction of two new bailey bridges measuring 36.576m and 45.720m respectively which will be connecting Kampung Apar, Kampung Segong and Kampung Barieng.

“When completed, the new road is expected to attract more tourists and visitors to this area which is already known for its eco-tourism potential. The construction of the proposed road will also open up more land for agriculture purposes which in turn will stimulate the development and economic growth in the surrounding areas,” he said.

Also present at the site was Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep, who is also assemblyman of Tasik Biru constituency which covers the three villages involved.

Aidel also said the project is divided into Sections A, B and C. Due to problems faced at Section A, Public Works Department (JKR) as the implementing agency had to activate suspension clause until the problem was resolved.

He explained the problem was linked to the runoff way (ROW) involving a length of 1.7 km concerning land status and other matters, but it has been solved to ensure the project is not affected.

“The road being built will be JKR R1 Standard road. This project is implemented under Jabatan Kerja Raya (Public Works Department) Sarawak and it is part of ongoing rural projects by the federal Ministry of Rural and Regional Development to provide infrastructure facilities to the rural people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Henry in his comments said the road project is long awaited by the people in that area and he thanked Aidil and officers from the ministry and JKR for making the site visit to study and solve the problems involved to ensure smooth progress of the project.

“On behalf of Tasik Biru, I thank the Deputy Minister for taking time to visit the site and find solutions. The people living here will surely benefit from this project when completed.

“The completion of this project will provide an alternative and convenient means of two-way traffic access for the people staying at the inner land, especially Kampung Apar. Kampung Segong and Kampung Barieng, to the existing main road of Jalan Tondong Apar-Segong,” he said.

He also mentioned that various projects are ongoing in Tasik Biru including those under Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to provide better infrastructure and facilities to the people.