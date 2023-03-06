Anwar: Raise in civil servants’ salary scheme to be given priority when country’s income improves

Monday, March 6
Anwar delivers his speech at the monthly assembly with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya today. Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (second, left). – Bernama photo

PUTRAJAYA (March 6): A raise in the civil servants’ salary scheme will be the government’s priority when the country’s income has improved, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said in the current situation, the increase in the salary scheme could not be implemented this month.

“During the winding up of the debate on Budget 2023 in Parliament this Thursday, I will provide some positive developments in terms of national income, the actual amount of investment, not the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding),” said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, at the monthly assembly with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —

