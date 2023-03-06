APM Miri personnel destroy beehive on tree

MIRI (March 6): The Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here destroyed a beehive on a tree in front of a house at Merry Garden in Jalan Riam last night.

APM Miri officer Frankie John Jawan said a team of four personnel was sent to the house at 8.46pm after receiving a call from a 39-year-old woman.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed by the female complainant that she had noticed the beehive on the tree while she was walking around the house compound late afternoon.

“The team then proceeded to destroy the nest, about the size of a small car tyre, by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” he said.

The operation ended at 9.17pm.