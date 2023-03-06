Assemblymen will find more creative way to jump – Ongkili

PENAMPANG (Mar 6): The anti-party hopping law expected to be tabled in the next state assembly sitting must be comprehensive to prevent assemblymen from exploiting loopholes to jump to other parties, said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

He opined that assemblymen would find more creative way to cross over after the anti-party hopping law is passed.

“If the anti-party hopping law is passed in the Sabah State Assembly, the issue of politicians who want to ‘jump’ after winning may happen under different circumstances … they will be more creative in their attempt to switch to other parties, because the culture of party hopping seems to be very synonymous with Sabah.

“Among all the states, we probably have the largest number of ‘frogs’. If this Act is passed later, many people want to kill the ‘jumping frog’ but we have to keep in mind that frogs are not only strong at jumping, but they are also able to dive. Therefore, we need to think outside the box in order to deal with this problem before it happens,” he said at PBS’ 38th anniversary dinner here on Sunday night.

Ongkili said those drafting the state’s anti-hopping law must think out of the box to put an airtight law in place.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had said that the state cabinet will decide on the anti-hopping law.

In his speech which was read by party deputy president Datuk Joachim Gunsalan, Ongkili reminded party members not to be complacent and take things for granted.

“What happened in the past should be a taken as a lesson that teaches us to be better prepared to face the upcoming challenges,” he said.

Ongkili described those who remained loyal to the party as the backbone of it strength adding, “PBS is now a more matured party, because it has tenacious, resilient, visionary and integrity members.”

He also touched on the 15th general election where PBS contested in four constituencies, namely Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu, Tuaran and Tawau.

“Out of the four areas we contested, we managed to seize Tawau through Lo Su Fui. Congratulations. We were less fortunate in the other three. For my area P168 Kota Marudu, the sentiments thrown at me are very heavy and a little bit personal. Many also voiced dissatisfaction with the level of development in the district.

“But I accept the results of the last general election, win or lose, it is customary to compete. I hope that the elected member of parliament can bring about the development that the people of Kota Marudu want, and to do better than what I have done during my tenure as the member of parliament,” he said.

“The same goes with the other candidates. Even if we did not succeed in the last general election, don’t lose heart and to our seven assemblymen, continue to support the people. Don’t let us be labeled as seasonal leaders. Our task as the people’s representatives never stops. Keep in mind that the abbreviation YB means ‘Yang Berkhidmat’,” Ongkili said.

He also pointed out that after almost four decades of PBS’ establishment, there is a change in the election pattern and today’s society is becoming mature in terms of thinking, even at a young age.

“Unknowingly, our every action is influenced by the views of young people. They not only changed the economic but also the political landscape. The government is now putting the future of the country in the hands of 18-year-olds.

“They are now part of the decision-making group … deciding who is best to lead them. The decision to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 has its pros and cons. For now, PBS chooses to look at the positive side, except for the automatic voter registration which PBS opposes in Parliament,” he said.

In welcoming the government’s decision, PBS, Ongkili said, took the initiative to establish its Pergerakan Belia dan Beliawanis Bersatu (PBBB), by welcoming individuals aged 18 and above to join this party.

Although PBS is the oldest local party in Sabah, it welcomes new blood and ideas, he said, adding that PBS is a multi-racial political party that is able to meet the needs of all.

“We want to ensure that young people are comfortable and have a fair and equal opportunity to voice and share their views so that they can play a role in nation building. PBS is not lacking good leaders. We have a combination of qualified young leaders and experienced veterans. Senior leaders can train young and new members by sharing the core struggles of PBS and why PBS is the best choice for them.

However, remember, PBS must be proactive with this new development,” he stressed.

Ongkili said there is a need to set up special committees in all divisions and create programs as well as activities that can attract the interest of these young voters.

“PBS should seize this opportunity to stand out so that the essence of our struggle can be felt by young people. PBS and its struggle need to be strengthened and publicized, especially to young people, who may only know the party in principle.

“We need to be more active in introducing PBS. I am confident and believe that by the next election, we will not have a problem getting the support of 18-year-old individuals. Better act now, or feel sorry later,” he said.

The fight for PBS is not over as the party has still many tasks to be completed, he said.

PBS, Ongkili pointed out, is a party that has strong objectives, and is consistent and persistent in voicing opinions for the good of the state and the people.

“The 14th and 15th General Elections are a lesson to all political parties, and PBS in particular. We realize that despite being in power for decades, it does not guarantee the absolute victory of a party. PBS cannot be satisfied with existing support and being complacent is not an option. People are watching, they are judging us, and they are more critical than ever.

“Use past mistakes as our guide to be better in the next election. We need to move in line with current developments and we should focus on increasing the spirit of our struggle, as we fought in 1985.

“We also need to attract the interest of the younger generation so they feel welcome. We do not need to fear them. We should not feel threatened because they are our future, the asset of our struggle,” said Ongkili.

He also called on party members to open their eyes and hearts, be alert and think outside the box, especially at this time when there are difficult obstacles in front of them.

“We must change the mentality of the people that this party is old. PBS is still standing strong even after three decades, and we need to ensure that PBS will continue to remain relevant. The injection of new blood in PBS will ensure the sustainability of the party. We must work hard to attract young people to join our party, make sure they better understand the struggle of PBS and share our ideology. Our struggle is noble and PBS should continue its struggle for the good of all parties.

“The leaders in PBS today are indebted to our former President, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan. It is not wrong to say that we have all attended Pairin’s School of Politics. Now, as PBS Prime Advisor, he continues to play a role in guiding us all. It cannot be denied that PBS’s ability to survive for more than three decades is due to Tan Sri Pairin’s good leadership and administrative skills, as well as the support and struggle of all PBS members and supporters,” he added.

Ongkili said that when he was entrusted to take over the leadership of PBS from Pairin, he promised to continue the latter’s noble work and struggle.

“I want to fulfill my promises, but to do so, I need strong support and cooperation from every individual in the party. This is not my struggle alone, nor of the leadership of the Supreme Council. Every PBS member should work hard for the good of the state of Sabah and its people, with a spirit of togetherness and unity.

“To ensure that PBS has a louder voice, we need PBS fighters from various levels, including the grassroots level. We should move actively and reach as many layers as possible in an effort to get new members.

“We not only want the local community to share the struggle and vision of PBS, but also to understand the logic behind every decision or action taken by the leadership. We should move proactively and produce quality PBS members. There is no point if we have many members but no quality. We must share with them the meaning of loyalty, resilience, and unity,” stressed Ongkili.